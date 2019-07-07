Concerns grow for missing teenage girl from Burnley

Officers are growing increasingly concerned for the welfare of a teenage girl who has gone missing from home in Burnley and may have travelled to London.

Danni Leigh Lacey, aged 16, was last seen at around 10-45pm on Friday in Burnley.

It is possible she travelled by train to London Euston on Saturday in the company of two other teenage girls.

Danni Leigh is described as white, around 5ft 2ins tall with shoulder-length, dark brown hair. She was last seen wearing black trainers, a black and grey jacket, black Nike tracksuit bottoms and a red bandana.

She has links to the Redbridge area of London and may have gone there.

PC Becky Jones, of Burnley Police, said: “We are extremely worried about Danni Leigh and we are asking people to study her photograph carefully and to get in touch if they have any information that could help us locate her.

“Similarly we would urge Danni Leigh herself, if she sees this appeal, to get in touch and let us know she is safe.”

Anybody with information is asked to get in touch on 101, quoting log number 12 of July 6th.