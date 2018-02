Police are concerned for missing teenager Blake Martin (17) who was last seen four days ago.

Blake has connections to both Burnley and Darwen.

He is described as a white male with ginger hair and hazel eyes.

He is around 6 ft tall and slimly built. He was last seen wearing a black waterproof jacket, and black tracksuit bottoms and he carrying a plastic silver JD Sports bag.

Anyone with information should contact us on 101 quoting log number LC-20180210-0221.