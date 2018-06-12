Competition: Win tickets to gin and beer festival at Burnley College

Burnley College is to host the first-ever Lancashire Gin and Beer Festival next month.

The festival will be staged at Fitness Evolution at Burnley College, in Princess Way, on Friday, July 6th, from 5 - 11pm and Saturday, July 7th from 11am - 5pm and 6 - 11pm.

Ashley Alderson, manager of Fitness Evolution and organiser of the Lancashire Gin and Beer Festival, said:

“We’re really excited about the Gin and Beer Festival and are hoping that it will be the first of many to come here at Fitness Evolution.

“In East Lancashire we have some of the finest producers of craft gin and beer in the UK, including the world-famous Batch Gin, voted the nation’s favourite gin last year, so it’s only natural that we should celebrate.

“Come and join us at Fitness Evolution and sample some of the best gins and beer available, as well as live entertainment and some fabulous Caribbean food!”

Among the producers and attractions lined up for the event are Batch Gin, Harrogate Tipple, Northern Whisper, Ginception, Oscars Brewery, Cookoo Gin and Irwell Brewery.

To be in with a chance of winning a pair of tickets to the festival, click here and answer the question.

Deadline for entries is Thursday, June 21st at noon.

Tickets include entry to the festival, three drinks (gin and mixer or beer) and a souvenir glass. They are priced £20 each, with early-bird discounts of up to 15% available until June 30th.

They can be bought by ringing 01282 733180 or going through www.eventbrite.co.uk.