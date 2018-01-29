Company's generous donation helps vulnerable and struggling families start to build a future

A Pendle company is helping to provide families who have gone through a tough time a place to lay their heads.

Barnoldswick based bedmaker, Silentnight, is donating beds to a charity called Recycling Lives, a residential programme that provides a safety net for vulnerable and marginalised people.

The organisation offers accommodation, education and training to the homeless and long-term unemployed.

Robert Livingstone, Silentnight Logistics Director, said: “The work that the Recycling Lives programme is doing to support disadvantaged people in Lancashire is fantastic.

“We are so glad to be able to offer the charity support in the form of our beds and mattresses.

“The residents work hard during their time in the programme and as they transition to independent living, having a safe, comfortable place to sleep is so important.

“We hope that the beds will make their time with Recycling Lives more comfortable.

“We look forward to working with the Recycling Lives programme on future projects and helping to change people’s lives for the better.”

Neil Flanagan, Head of Recycling Lives, said one of the beds had already been donated to a resident who had moved into their own place and it had helped turn a house into a home.

He said: “We will be using the other beds and mattresses to provide a warm welcome to new residents as we support them to regain their confidence and independence.

“They are hugely appreciated.”

The charity’s main focus is to tackle poverty by reducing homelessness and unemployment in the community.

Once residents complete the programme and live independently they are provided with a range of floating support services by Recycling Lives which is planning to extend its operation right across Lancashire and eventually nationwide.

But it relies heavily on public donations and support for a range of projects including funding a minibus so its services can be extended.

Recycling Lives Limited was founded by entrepreneur and current chief executive Steven Jackson, OBE, who was recognised for his services to employment and the community in Lancashire in the 2013 New Year Honours list.