Companionship and support for veterans in Burnley and Pendle

A support group for veterans is looking for new members.

The Burnley and Pendle Ex Services Club offers companionship, day and night trips out, near and far.

Chairman Ray Hogan said: “Our aim is to offer membership to all ages, with no discrimination on the grounds of race, colour or religion.

“We offer crown green bowls instruction, photography and computer workshops and lunches out. The services community has traditionally been strong, but the link is broken once you leave the service.

“That bond declines so the aim of this club is to restore the links. We can signpost to other organisations for further help if required.”

Members meets every Tuesday at the Burnley Miners’ Club, Plumbe Street, from 10am to noon. Contact Ray on 077454 77920.