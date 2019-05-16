Companies join forces to tackle rise in child poverty in Burnley and Pendle

Two businesses have joined forces to help tackle the rising issue of child poverty in Burnley and Pendle.

SPAR wholesaler and James Hall and Co bakery have launched the new partnership with Burnley Community Kitchen.

10 SPAR stores across Burnley, Pendle, the Ribble Valley and Accrrington are now collecting donations for the Burnley Community Kitchen,

The initiative started at the Padiham Road SPAR when staff heard about the Burnley Community Kitchen and wanted to get involved and support their local community.

Since November 2018, customers at the branch have donated 10 trollies of tinned goods, with staff collecting 230 tins of vegetables in one day!

Clayton Park Bakery (James Hall and Co’s company owned bakery in Accrington) is also donating surplus stock on a weekly basis supporting the community kitchen’s breakfast club initiative, supporting primary schools within the region to help prevent holiday hunger.

The initiative comes at a time when statistics revealed that thousands of children across Burnley and Pendle are living in poverty.

New data shows that a total of 8,829 children in Burnley – almost half within the town – are classed as living in poverty after housing costs.

Burnley's figures are the seventh highest in the North-West while Pendle finds itself ninth in the national 'top ten' child poverty list.

A total of 10,293 children in Pendle (44.7% of the population) are having their lives limited by poverty.

Paul France, Deputy Chief Executive Officer at the Burnley Community Kitchen said: “We are thrilled

to have developed this relationship with James Hall and Co. and SPAR

"Donations from customers are not only enabling us to provide help for local residents but helping us to educate the local community on how to maintain a healthy diet on a budget, whilst learning basic cookery skills in our

on-site kitchen.

“Burnley has the second highest rate of child poverty in Lancashire, and the bread rolls and loaves provided by Clayton Park Bakery will help to ensure that children within the region receive a regular and nourishing breakfast, working with local primary schools and existing partners to develop and deliver this vital service.”

Items that are always needed include dried items such as pasta, rice, tinned vegetables, tinned desserts and personal items such as shower gel, toothpaste, sanitary products and deodorant.

The following SPAR stores are taking part: Barrowford and Leeds Road, Nelson, Strand, Barnoldswick, Pike Hill, Todmorden Road and Padiham Road, Burnley, and Whalley SPAR.

For more information about the Burnley Community Kitchen go to https://www.burnleyfccommunity.org/facilities/burnley-community-kitchen/

