Community turns out in force for 10 for Tia challenge in honour of much loved Padiham youngster

A closeknit town came together again in honour of a little girl whose courage touched so many hearts.

Family, friends and colleagues joined teaching assistant Justine Taylor to complete her 10 for Tia challenge on Saturday.

Justine and her supporters ran 10k, swim 10 lengths and then cycle 10 miles... in under three hours!

The challenge was in honour of Tia Taggart who died last month at the age of 10.

Named 10 for Tia, the challenge celebrates each year that Tia lived.

Justine, who works at Tia's school, St John's RC Primary in Padiham, set herself a £200 target but she has already surpassed that as the fund now stands at the terrific amount of £1,600 plus.

And as a lovely tribute to Tia, who was known for her beaming smile and cheeky and mischievous personality, the group dressed as one of the youngster's favourite animals.. a pink unicorn!

Justine said: "I am totally overwhelmed with what we all achieved today, and I am lost for words at the generosity and support off so many people."

Highlights of the day included Tia's older sister Tegan performing the honours of cutting the starting ribbon at Padiham Leisure Centre... before she jumped into the pool fully clothed!

At the request of Tia's family the money raised will go towards Derian House children's hospice who helped to look after Tia.