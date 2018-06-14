Community radio stations in Lancashire

Not-for-profit radio station operated, owned, and influenced by the communities they serve.

Why: Community radio stations provide a new voice for hundreds of local communities across the UK

How it works: Community radio stations are regulated by Ofcom and typically cover a small geographical area with a coverage radius of up to 5km, and are run on a not-for-profit basis. They can cater for whole communities or for different areas of interest - such as a particular ethnic group, age group or interest group.

Volunteers are given training and guidance before they go on air and work on a rota basis. They are involved in a variety of different roles, including production, editing and broadcasting.

Benefits: It allows people with very little or no experience build new skills and achieve their dreams of being on the airwaves. Community radio reflects a diverse mix of cultures and interests and provide a rich mix of locally-produced content.

Give it a go at:

City Beat Preston: 103.2 MHz. Located in Guild Hall, Lancaster Road, Preston. Tel 01772 446 226

Website: http://www.citybeat.fm

Email: studio@citybeat.fm

Chorley FM: 102.8 MHz. Located at Suites 6 & 7, Railway House, Chorley. Tel: 01257 262 661

Website: http://www.chorley.fm Email: info@chorley.fm

Beyond Radio, Lancaster: 103.5 MHz, Located at Proper Community Media (Lancaster) Limited, 75 Willow Lane, Lancaster. Tel: 01524 884244

Website: http://www.beyondradio.co.uk Email: duncan@beyondradio.co.uk

Pendle Community Radio: 103.1 MHz. Located at East Lancashire Community Action Project Limited, 15 Cross Street, Nelson. Tel: 01282 723455

Website: http://www.pendleradio.org

Email: info@pendleradio.org