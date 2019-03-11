Community life-saving equipment installed outside Burnley shop

A Burnley community is a little bit safer now after a defibrillator was fiited outside a shop.

The Hillingdon Post Office and SPAR in Underley Street has recently installed the defibrillator, thanks to the Lancashire Lifesavers campaign, held in conjunction with the North West Ambulance Service and BBC Radio Lancashire.

Sophie Ahmed, store owner, said: "We heard about the campaign and decided to apply for our area. We put together a bid including why we felt our area should get the equipment and we were very happy to hear they had chosen our shop as one of the sites.

"The equipment was provided by them and we had it installed and will maintain it outside our store.

"We feel it’s very important for every area to have access to a defibrillator and have had very positive feedback from the local community since it has been placed."