Padiham's history will be brought to life once again at the town's annual archives exhibition.

Now in its 15th year, the exhibition is taking place within the town hall ballroom and will run from Saturday, September 28th until Monday, September 30th, 10am - 4pm.

Visitors will be able to enjoy 130 years of photographs, maps and memorabilia and there will also be a chance to see the old water clock.

Admission is £2; children free. Refreshments will be available.