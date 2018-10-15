Colne's Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival announces 2019 dates

The dates for the 2019 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival have been announced, with the 30th anniversary event set to be another "resounding success" when it comes to Colne next year.

Taking place from Friday 23rd August until Sunday 25th August 2019, the event - celebrating its 30th birthday - promises to be truly incredible off the back of last year's edition, with tickets going on sale by the end of November this year.

"As a result of the resounding success of the 2018 Great British Rhythm & Blues Festival, we are thrilled to be announcing the dates for the 2019 event," said Chairman of the Working Blues Group at Colne Town Council, Councillor Joe Cooney. "2019 will be the third year that Colne Town Council will manage and oversee the event. And this being the 30th year anniversary of the festival, it promises to be a very special one."

Despite the 2019 event still being in its planning stages, a few ideas have been released so far, including welcoming famed acts from four renowned blues clubs in England, Scotland, Northern Ireland, and Wales to showcase the 'Best Of Their Region', 'Legend Slots' for true blues legends, slots for the two winning busker acts from the 2018 festival, and 'Jessica Foxley Unsigned.'

For more information and for festival updates, head to https://www.bluesfestival.co.uk/