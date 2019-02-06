Colne motorist caught over twice the limit with the engine running

A motorist who turned out to be more than twice the limit was caught as he had a cigarette and was spotted by police, a court heard.



Andrew Spencer's engine was running and officers had gone to speak to him when they saw his car pulled over at the side of the road at 7pm. Mrs Alex Mann, prosecuting, told Burnley magistrates: "They were a bit concerned he might have had something to drink by his mannerisms. They kept an eye on the vehicle to make sure it didn't drive off."

Mrs Mann said Spencer accepted he had had a few cans to drink and said he was going to blow over the limit. He said: "I'm sorry. I shouldn't have driven." A breath test showed 82 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. The defendant, who didn't have a licence, had a record for driving offences.

Miss Cathryn Fell, defending, said 34-year-old Spencer wasn't driving when the police got to him. He was having a cigarette.

The solicitor said Spencer did have some offences on his record, but they were over 10 years old.

Miss Fell continued: "He has tried to get his licence back since his last disqualification." She added: "Mr Spencer just wishes to apologise. He realises he shouldn't have driven that night."

The defendant, of Lanehouse in Trawden, admitted being in charge of a vehicle with excess alcohol on Back Lane in Colne and driving otherwise than in accordance with a licence on January 20. He was fined £248 and was given 10 penalty points.