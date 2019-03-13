Colne man accused of possessing stun gun and a blade in public in Burnley

A Colne man has appeared before Burnley magistrates accused of possessing a stun gun.



Samuel Horsfall is accused of possessing a prohibited weapon, which was disguised as another object. The 38-year-old also faces an allegation of possessing a blade/sharp pointed article in a public place - Saltburn Street in Burnley. The alleged offences are said to have taken place on February 2 last year.

Horsfall did not indicate pleas. His case will be heard at Burnley Crown Court and the defendant, of Burnley Road in Colne, was given unconditional bail until a pre-trial hearing, on April 15th.