Colne drink-driver almost three-times the limit who abandoned his crashed van banned for three years

A second time drink-driver almost three times the limit crashed into a wall in the early hours, a court heard.

Self-employed electrician Bradley Farnell (27) was caught after police went to the registered keeper's address and found him stumbling. He was frank with officers, admitting: "It's my van. I was driving." Farnell owned up to drink-driving.

The binge drinker blew 92 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath. The legal limit is 35. He had a previous conviction for a like offence in 2017.

A probation officer who interviewed Farnell said the defendant had gone home in a taxi after attending a birthday party and made the foolish decision to drive to Barrowford with friends for more drinks. He crashed into the wall, couldn't find his phone, walked home, and police arrived.

The officer added: "He started drinking alcohol around the age of 15 or 16. His consumption is more binge drinking rather than drinking on a regular basis."

Mr Keith Rennison, defending, said Farnell seemed to make poor decisions when he had taken alcohol. The solicitor continued: "Once he starts, he tends to drink to excess. He is extremely apologetic."

The defendant, of Thorn Grove in Colne, admitted driving with excess alcohol on Red Lane, Colne on March 24th. He was given a six-month community order with an alcohol treatment requirement and a 10-day rehabilitation activity requirement. Farnell was told to pay an £85 victim surcharge and £85 costs and was banned for three years.