Colne cleaning firm making a mark on grassroots football

A Burnley football team will be scrubbing up better than ever this season thanks to a new sponsor.

Colne cleaning company Unique Clean, Hire and Facilities have been announced as the sponsors of Burnley Belvedere Vets FC for their upcoming season.

Glenn Stock, managing director of Unique Clean, Hire and Facilities, said local football needs support more than ever,

“It’s great to get behind local football as it seems to be diminishing season by season due to a lack of funds.

“However, I’m keen to support the football in the area and this team means a lot to me having played for them many times in the past. I can’t wait to see how they get on this season”.

Reece Roberts, manager of Burnley Belvedere Vets FC, said “We’d like to say a huge thank you to Glenn and his company Unique Clean for sponsoring the team this year.

“Without help from local businesses it would be impossible to continue moving forward as a club, supporting our players and encouraging the growth of football.”

Anybody interested in watching Burnley Belvedere Vets FC in action can attend their games at Holden Road, Burnley.