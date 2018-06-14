Colne charity workers' thanks to customers who rallied support after book stall raid

Charity workers have been touched by the outpouring of sympathy, support and help after their bookstall was broken into.

Thieves targeted the Samaritans charity book stall and a number of other units during a break in at Colne Market last Friday.

Volunteers arrived on Saturday morning to find the raiders had taken cash from the till.

But once news spread of the theft customers rallied round and the usual amount of books donated doubled in one day.

David Seaward, who is publicity officer for the charity, said: "It is strange that out of this one bad act the Samaritans have witnessed an enormous outpouring of goodwill from both the bookstall's regular users and the wider residents of Colne.

"Many were understandably outraged that thieves would stoop so low as to target an organisation whose very remit is to provide help to those at a low point in their lives."

Bookstall manager Jilly Sandamas said she and her team had been amazed at the sheer number of visitors expressing their support and offers of help after hearing about the break in.

She said: “Our first concern is always the welfare of our volunteers who do a fantastic job day in, day out, throughout the year.

"It is encouraging to know that the work we do as Samaritans and the service offered by the bookstall is so well received by the local community."

Victoria Haworth, branch director for the Samaritans, added: "We welcome all book donations, in any condition and we are fairly unique in that we offer a free collection service if people are unable to bring the books in."