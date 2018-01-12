Coffee shop up and running after blaze

Staff at Clitheroe's Exchange Coffee Co have expressed their gratitude to fire crews and the community after a blaze hit the business.



Crews from Clitheroe, Great Harwood and Hyndburn battled for hours to bring a blaze under control at the Wellgate-based shop on December 5th.

Police had to close the top of Wellgate and motorists were advised to avoid the area. No one was injured in the incident.

The coffee shop was back up and running a few days after the fire.

Manager, Jo Steer, said: "The Clitheroe shop and the first two floors of the coffee house are open as normal. Work is starting soon on the roof and the top floor, which will open in March.

"We are extremely thankful to the firefighters who managed to save most of the furniture and they had plastic sheets on the floor so there was no water damage. Because of this and after a deep clean of the premises, we were able to open the shop two days later. We would also like to thank the local community and businesses for their support."