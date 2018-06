A coffee morning raised the fabulous total of £708 for the charity Christian Aid.



The venue for the event was St Mary's Church Hall in Sabden and included home-made refreshments provided by the ladies of the church.

Organised by Churches Together in Sabden there was a cake stall run by Sabden Baptist Church, a tombola run by St Nicholas Church and stalls selling books, jewellery and cards.

There was also an excellent raffle provided by members of the three churches.