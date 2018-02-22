Cody boxing clever as he wins Newcomer of the Year award

A teenager, who was struggling both in and out of school, took up a new sport which he says has changed his life

Cody Shailes-Pritchard took up kickboxing a year ago and has just completed a year at Padiham Kickboxing Club where he won the Newcomer of the Year trophy.

Cody (14) said: "It's been great.

"It's helped to build up my confidence, it helps me to respect people and I will now stand up for myself, in a positive way. It's also helped my concentration in school.

"I train twice a week and I feel so much better within myself."

Cody has achieved his yellow belt and is now in training for his green belt.

He added: "I want to be a black belt - that's my main aim."

Shuttleworth's Year Nine Pastoral Leader Tom Baiamonte said: "We're really proud, we've really seen a change in Cody - he's excelling this year.

"The involvement in extra-curricular activities has had a really positive impact on him in terms of confidence and development."