Cody boxing clever as he wins Newcomer of the Year award

A teenager, who was struggling both in and out of school, took up a new sport which he says has changed his life
Cody Shailes-Pritchard took up kickboxing a year ago and has just completed a year at Padiham Kickboxing Club where he won the Newcomer of the Year trophy.
Cody (14) said: "It's been great.
"It's helped to build up my confidence, it helps me to respect people and I will now stand up for myself, in a positive way. It's also helped my concentration in school.
"I train twice a week and I feel so much better within myself."
Cody has achieved his yellow belt and is now in training for his green belt.
He added: "I want to be a black belt - that's my main aim."
Shuttleworth's Year Nine Pastoral Leader Tom Baiamonte said: "We're really proud, we've really seen a change in Cody - he's excelling this year.
"The involvement in extra-curricular activities has had a really positive impact on him in terms of confidence and development."