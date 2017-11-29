Co-op gives Burnley charitable causes a £5,000 boost

A trio of charitable causes in Burnley were given an early Christmas present this week after the Co-op announced a £5,000 funding boost to be shared between Emmaus Burnley, Pendleside Hospice, and Pennine Lancashire Community Farm.



The latest round of pay-outs from the local community fund, the donation brings the amount the Co-op has invested in good causes in Burnley since the scheme launched in September 2016 to £10,000 in aid of causes making a real difference to communities throughout the region.

According to the latest figures from the Charities Commission, just under 40% of all charities have an income of less than £10,000, meaning that the £2,750 average pay out will be a significant boost to funds for the 4,000 organisations that are receiving a payment from the Co-op.

“It’s great to be delivering an early Christmas present to those communities and individuals that need it most," said Rufus Olins, Director of Community and Campaigns at the Co-op. "Making a positive contribution and making great things happen locally has been at the heart of The Co-op’s purpose since 1844, and the local community fund is a good modern example of this.

"Along with our members, we’re proud to be making a difference to hundreds, if not thousands, of local lives," he added. “Since the scheme launched Co-op members have helped to raise an amazing £20 million for 8,000 local causes nationally, but we want to do more, so the more people shop, the more good causes can earn."

Funds are raised whenever a member buys Co-op-branded products or a funeral plan or funeral from Funeralcare, earning a five per cent reward for themselves and a further one per cent for charity, and with 4.6 million active members, the Co-op has recruited 1,240,000 since the new scheme began on September 21st in 2016 alone.

By joining the membership scheme go to www.coop.co.uk/membership.