Club 'outraged' after pitch destroyed by mindless vandals

Vandals have caused thousands of pounds worth of damage after driving onto a village playing field.

Members of Waddington FC and Cricket Club have been left outraged at the damage caused to the field on Twitter Lane and are offering a reward of £100 for information leading to the whereabouts of the offenders responsible.

Manager, Dominic Conti, said: "After years of fundraising, vital drainage and surface grass work has only recently been completed. Mindless vandals have, however, driven cars over the playing areas. The police have been informed and steps are being taken to identify the culprits.

"Clearly people are very angry. I would not like to be in the shoes of those identified as having carried out this senseless act of vandalism. A reward of £100 has been posted by Waddington FC to anyone who can provide information to identify those responsible. ‘The Parish Council is determined to prosecute those responsible."

Anyone with information regarding the vandalism is asked to contact Police on 101.