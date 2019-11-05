Close the curtains and play some reggae music on Bonfire Night is advice for pet owners to keep their animals safe

Bonfire Night is a celebration for many people with fireworks, parties and family gatherings.

But the sound of fireworks can cause distress and upset to many pets, especially dogs.

Around 40 percent of dogs in the UK are scared of fireworks and an astonishing 35 per cent are reported missing on Bonfire Night.

Online casino PlayOJO has partnered with dog trainer and behaviourist Oli Juste to give top tips on making the night fairer for man’s best friend.

The first one is to exercise your dog during the day and if possible before 3-30pm or 4pm when it begins to go dark and fireworks start. And make sure its collar and harness is fitted properly to prevent your dog from running off.

Tag and microchip details should all be up to date to ensure the dog can be returned to you as quickly as possible

Another tip is to 'safe proof' your garden to prevent your dog from escaping and close the curtains to reduce the amount of noise and sound that is generated by the fireworks.

As the fireworks begin Oli recommends playing reggae music as the slow and rounded beat soothes dogs.

It may seem obvious but Oli advises pet owners to stay at home with their dogs to help reassure them and prevent them from trying to escape.

It is also important to make sure their favourite place is accessible for them, whether it is under the table or bed or in the corner of a room. Make sure their safe place is not obstructed and they can access it.

And Oli advises owners to reassure your dog as you will become their 'safe' place. Make sure you are calm as erratic or high pitched voices will not help.

And is also important not to reprimand your dog if it has an accident.

Dogs produce cortisol when they are anxious, which creates an urgent need to go to the bathroom, so they cannot help this and should not be told off.