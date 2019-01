If you have ever fancied playing the ukulele here is your chance.

The Cliviger Ukulele Club is launching the "Development Squad" on Thursday, January 10th, giving people the chance to learn how to play the instrument.

The sessions gives people the chance to learn and develop with other players.

All ages are welcome to the session which takes place at Mount Zion Church from 6-30pm to 7-30pm.