Cliviger road crash victim named as police continue investigation

The victim of a fatal car crash in Cliviger at the weekend has been named.



Mr Gary Pick (62) from North Road, Kirkburton, near Huddersfield, died in Royal Blackburn Hospital following a crash in Burnley Road, Cliviger, at teatime on Saturday.

The incident occurred at around 5-10pm on Burnley Road, when Mr Pick's Nissan Qashqai, travelling in the direction of Todmorden, hit a stone wall on the opposite side of the carriageway.



Officers attended along with the ambulance service.



The road was closed for around three hours while accident investigation officers attended.



Police are now asking anybody who witnessed the collision and has not yet been spoken to by police to contact them as soon as possible.



Sgt Adam Dawson, of the Lancashire Police TacOps Unit, said: “First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who sadly died. We now have specialist officers offering support to them at this incredibly difficult time.



“Our investigation into what occurred is very much continuing and we would now like to hear from anybody who witnessed the collision. We would also like to hear from anyone who was in the area and thinks they may have seen the Qashqai in the moments before the collision happened.”



Anybody with information is asked to contact police on 101, quoting log number 1030 of March 16th.