Cliviger groups invited to bid for cash grants

A local wind farm has generated huge benefits for the people of Cliviger.

Cliviger Parish Council is helping to ensure that the local community shares in the benefits of the Coal Clough Wind Farm, operated by ScottishPower Renewables, by distributing money to village organisations from April. The Fund is being administered by Burnley, Pendle and Rossendale Council for Voluntary Service.

Application forms and guidelines are available on the BPRCVS website. Grants from £100 to £10,000 are available for voluntary, community and faith organisations delivering activities in Cliviger. The deadline for applications is noon on April 29th.

Gillian Arnot, community liaison officer at ScottishPower Renewables, said: “We are pleased that Coal Clough Windfarm is making a positive contribution to the local community, as it continues to make a positive contribution to the environment. We hope that the Cliviger Fund will help to support a range of local projects over the next 25 years.”

Two projects that benefited from the fund last year were:

• Mount Zion Church - £6,800: Upgrading of building fabric. Exterior church doors were replaced and paintwork and safety facilities to the outside of the church upgraded.

New plants were also planted. The original part of the building is now in keeping with the newest part of the building and is a bright and pleasant place to meet.

New activities have been offered including digital inclusion sessions in partnership with Age UK, craft sessions, ukulele sessions, Messy Church sessions, information sessions, dance and gym for young people, first aid course, food safety and hygiene course, cyber safety course.

The church congregation has been re-energised with the new improvements and has encouraged more people to come into the building to see what’s going on.

• Cliviger Church Home and School Association - £1,565: Relocation of automated external defibrillator into a public access cabinet and provision of training.

The defibrillator was moved to its new location in October 2018 and has the potential to help all 2,238 residents and all those visiting the village, should the need arise.

North West Ambulance Service provided training at the school for staff from the school, members of the church and members of the community. NWAS will also be providing basic life-saving skills to the Year 5 pupils before the end of the school year. An unexpected benefit of this project is the now close working relationship between the school and NWAS.

For more information or if your group has an idea for an activity that Cliviger residents could get involved in contact Tracey Noon at BPRCVS 01282 433740 ext 1007 or email tracey.noon@bprcvs.co.uk.