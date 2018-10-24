Clitheroe will be 'one of the first towns globally' to offer online Hallowe'en ghost walks

Clitheroe will be "one of the first towns in the world" to have an online ghost walk, according to Hard Graft Theatre and Comedy Ltd.

The company will offer the self-guided tours marking all things strange and spooky this Hallowe'en, from sunset on October 29th to sunrise on November 1st.

People can discover exactly where these eerie tales of the dead took place in town using an using online map on their smartphones.

These supernatural stories will range from a woman who greets male drivers as they enter Clitheroe on Wellgate to a policeman helping a three-year-old girl in the river.

The company has been developing the technology - called geofence - for the past 12 months. As people walk up to a place of interest, like a castle, church or pub, the technology will pinpoint their exact location and reveal the dark events which took place there.

The map costs £1.99 per person and a smartphone and headphones are needed. Open the map at https://snikkit.com then walk up to a ghost story's location, click and listen.

The walks will open at noon on October 29th.