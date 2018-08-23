Clitheroe school celebrates 'best ever' GCSE results

Staff and pupils at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School are delighted after achieving 'best ever' GCSE results.

Headteacher, Judith Child, described the results as "truly outstanding".

She commented: "We are delighted with the exceptional results gained by our students in their GCSE examinations this year. Their results are truly outstanding and must be our ‘best ever’ with over 43% of all results being awarded at grades 9 and 8 (A*) and 66% of grades awarded at 9 to 7 (A* - A). Our students have worked incredibly hard to gain these outstanding results

and have been supported by our exceptional staff."

Twenty-seven students, Sona Arun, Benjamin Blatchford, Declan Boyd, Sarah Carr, Isabel Chadwick, Trisha Choudhary, Isabelle Crossley, Sophia Fielding, Dominic Finch, Iftikhar Iqbal, Niharika Kalla, Muhannad Khan, Robert Lee, Luke Maher, Iola Main, Karim Majid, Anirudh Mohan, Ben Redfearn, Enya Robinson, Miriam Rollinson, Rebecca Sedgley, Anjalie Singh, Libby Smith, Aleeza Sulaman, Emma Tabernacle, Rishi Tyagi and Meghan Vora gained eight or more GCSEs at grades 9 and 8 (A*).

A further 32 students gained eight or more GCSE grades 9 to 7 (A*- A).

"This is a truly outstanding achievement," added Judith. "Our students have made exceptional progress throughout their time at Clitheroe Royal Grammar School which reflects not only their hard work and dedication, but also the dedication, commitment and tremendous support from our staff. All of our students have achieved highly and we are delighted that they are enrolling for further study at A-Level or are embarking on prestigious apprenticeships. We wish all our students every success in the future."