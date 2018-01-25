Clitheroe man receives 10 year prison sentence for serious assault

A 23-year-old man from Clitheroe has been given an extended sentence of 14 years following "a brutal attack" on a "vulnerable defenceless man".

Joseph Ingham, of Beech Street, appeared at Preston Crown Court today where he pleaded guilty to section 18 assault.

Joseph Ingham.

He was given an extended sentence of 14 years - 10 years in prison and four years on licence.

The serious assault dates back to Friday, December 8th, when officers were called by the ambulance service at around 5-40am to reports that a man had been found with serious injuries on Greenacre Street.

A review of CCTV revealed a prolonged unprovoked attack on the victim, by a male offender, later identified as Ingham.

Ingham was arrested by police and later charged.

The 65-year-old victim was taken by ambulance to the Royal Preston Hospital. He suffered a number of serious injuries including a fractured skull.

Insp Tim McDermott, of Burnley CID, said: “This was a brutal attack perpetrated upon a vulnerable defenceless man and sadly left him with serious injuries. He spent a number of weeks in hospital and has been left with injuries which will severely impact his quality of life.

“I would like to extend my thanks to members of the public who came forward with information following our initial appeal. Their support undoubtedly helped us to achieve this sentence.”

The family of the victim said: “This Christmas hasn’t been an enjoyable time for us all and we are happy to see the back of 2017. We are solely concentrating on getting him better. It’s a long road but we will get there. We hope the man who did this realises the impact and devastation he has caused.

“We are pleased with the speed at which this has been concluded and also the support we have received from the police throughout. We are also really happy with the sentence given today.”