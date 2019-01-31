Clearance work begins on long established Burnley allotment site

Clearance work has begun on a long established allotment site in Burnley.

Dozens of trees, old sheds and vegetation have been cleared from the land on Liverpool Road in between Lowerhouse Primary School and Sycamore Farm pub.

The area was fenced off a couple of weeks ago, prompting speculation about what was happening to the site.

Gary Pearse, who is head of estate services at Lancashire County Council, which owns the site, said today possible options were being looked at to dispose of the land but there were no specific plans for it.

Mr Pearse said: "We're not currently negotiating the sale of this site but we are looking at our options for it.

"We have been carrying out some clearance work to remove old sheds and clear some vegetation, which were causing issues.

"This work was simply to clear some parts of the site to tidy it up."