Clean-cut and classy: Half-a-million pound Laneshawbridge home is house perfection

There's that famous Garfield cartoon panel in which a groggy Garfield having recently woken up simply says, "I hate cold floors in the morning." It's a statement we can all get behind - the adjustment from the warmth of bed to a shocking laminate flooring is unpleasant to say the least. But fear ye not, this clean-cut £550,000 Laneshawbridge has the ultimate Garfield-pleaser: underfloor heating.

Charmingly named Ryefield, this five-bedroom house is immediately striking in how fresh it looks. Clean pale stone, deep varnished wood, fresh tarmac, neat edges on the lawn: it's a picture of a construction job well done, and as a result it gives the house that air of being nice and homely even before you step foot in the doorway.

Crossing Ryefield's graphite composite door-ed threshold, you're immediately encouraged to make you way into the property's heart: the open-plan kitchen-cum-family room. Bathed in natural light, the room is all chrome surfaces, near lines, and effortless attention to detail. It looks like the kind of kitchen Barney Stinson from How I Met Your Mother would own. A kitchen in which to wear a suit whilst sipping an espresso.

Espresso sipped, you can head across into the family space to enjoy a bit of wood burning action whilst rocking out to some tunes on the integrated sound system. Bottles of wine chilling in the kitchen's in-built wine cooler, you'll soon be hosting soirees like there's no tomorrow, especially on nicer days when the orangery comes into its own and you can crack open the sliding doors to gamble out into the garden as is your wont.

Again, neat finishes and classy touches define this house. The blemishless stone in the family room, the charcoal wood burner, the spotless patio - everything is picture perfect and in catalogue order. Even the home office and the integral garage with its electric door look nicer than most rooms in most other homes: that's this home's USP, being flawless.

Upstairs, the landing no only goes on for days but also boasts landing views over the front of the house and a huge walk-in cupboard for those nick-knacks which tend to congregate in such a place as a landing cupboard. The master has its own en suite wet room with a walk-in shower, while the three other bedrooms overlook rolling fields and Ryefield's wonderfully tidy garden.

Clean-cut never looked so good.

For more information, head to https://www.zoopla.co.uk/for-sale/details/45168173?search_identifier=0d70ec8a6fa11f829b3650200bccf011