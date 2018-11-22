Clean bill of health for Mayor of Burnley after Padiham health centre visit

The Mayor of Burnley has been goven a bill of clean health after visiting a new Age UK Lancashire health centre in Padiham which provides facilities to support clients with enhanced and dementia care needs.



Mayor Charlie Briggs was invited to Knight Hill House in Memorial Park earlier this week to see for himself the facilities which allow those over the age of 50 to take part in social activities, enjoy home-cooked food, and get involved in entertainment, enabling people to take part in meaningful activities, stay physically and mentally active, and enjoy freshly made meals.

Also delighted to host a special health check event with the Atrial Fibrillation Association, the centre was offering everyone the opportunity to have their heart beat checked and receive advice on staying healthy.

“We were really pleased the Mayor took up our invitation to have a tour of the centre and get involved with the health talk," said daytime support manager, Lesley Bowden. "He was impressed with all the activities that we run and even had his heart rate checked by the AF Association.

“The mayor was great with our clients, going around chatting to them and finding out what they enjoy about coming here," Lesley added. "The team we have are really proud of the service so it was nice they could showcase what we do and it gave everyone a real boost."

Knight Hill House is one of two local centres run by Age UK Lancashire as part of their Daytime Support Service, with the other centre located in Nelson. For more information, contact Age UK Lancashire on 0300 303 1234 or visit www.ageuklancs.org.uk