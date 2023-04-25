Clayton-le-Moors: Building evacuated due to bomb scare and Burnley Road was closed while police investigated
A building on an Accrington business park was evacuated due to a bomb scare this morning (Tuesday, April 25).
The building, at Clayton Business Park was evacuated, and nearby roads were closed as emergency services dealt with the threat – which turned out to be a false alarm.
Burnley Road was closed between Dunkenhalgh Way and the Hare and Hounds Pub, while police investigated late this morning (April 25, 2023).
At the height of the incident several police vehicles and the bomb squad were on scene, and traffic was being diverted.
All roads have now been cleared.
A spokesperson for Lancashire Police said: "We were called at 11.17am today to a report of a bomb threat at a building on Clayton Business Park, Clayton-le-Moors, Accrington.
"The building was evacuated, with a cordon and road closures put in place.We investigated and found that the threat was not creditable. The building and surrounding roads have been reopened."