Classic car show is set to roll into town

Burnley is preparing to host the 34th annual Classic Car Show next month.

The venue for the event is Towneley Hall and the show takes place on Sunday, June 24th.

Always a hit with car enthusiasts who come from across the North West for the day, the show will feature a collection of classic cars, bikes, steam engines, army vehicles, buses and HGVs.

There will also be a selection of trade stands, refreshments and a fairground.

For more information about the event email admin@burnleyclassicvehicleshow.org