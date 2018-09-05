Class of '69 return to their Burnley school for nostalgic reunion

The power of social media brought together old schoolfriends from across the globe for a reunion in their hometown of Burnley.

The reunion, for the Class of 1969 at St John the Baptist RC Primary School ,was organised after photographs posted on facebook by former pupil Jeanette Ormerod sparked an avalanche of interest.

With over 200 comments made on the pictures in a couple of hours the nostalgic images prompted friends to get back in touch and arrange the get together.

Former pupils travelled from across the UK, and also Chicago and Canada, for the reunion on Saturday at the Belvedere and Calder Vale Sports Club in Burnley.

The friends met in the afternoon at the former school in Ivy Street, which is now home to the charity Emmaus, and reunion organiser Morag Wynne had arranged for them to have a nostalgic tour.

The evening celebration included a disco, karaoke and supper provided by attendee Bob Walsh.

Photographer Andrew Sutcliffe, who is only 15, also captured hundreds of images of the day.

Former student Carol Biddulph made a special cake and a display of old school pictures and memorabillia included a corner dedicated to former classmates who have died.

The reunion continued on Sunday when several friends met at the Kettledrum Inn pub in Cliviger for lunch.

Morag, who now lives in Preston, said: "All the months of planning and organising have been worth every minute for what was a perfect occasion.

"It was wonderful to see so many old friends after so many years and to remember old times.

"This year marks 49 years since we started school and we are already making plans for a second reunion in 2019 to celebrate the 50th year."