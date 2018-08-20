Clarets Trust pays tribute to 'modest and most likeable man'

Former Burnley MP Peter Pike released a statement on behalf of the Clarets Trust supporters group paying tribute to Jimmy McIlroy.

“The Clarets Trust is very sorry to hear of the sad death of Jimmy McIlroy. Jimmy was an Honorary Member of the Trust, President of Burnley Football Club and a Freeman of the Borough of Burnley.

“Jimmy was probably the greatest player in a star-studded Burnley team of the 1960s. A modest and most likeable man who continued to live and be very much part of Burnley.

“He will be sadly missed by many people and the Trust extend their sympathy and condolences to all his family at this time of the sad death of a truly great man and very much a great Clarets legend.

“I knew Jimmy quite well and he was a good friend over many years. We attended many events together over the years, including when he was a local press man.

“When he was awarded the MBE the Trust presented him with some engraved whiskey glasses as a recognition of his great achievement.”