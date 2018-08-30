Clarets support Lenny Johnrose after MND revelation

Burnley Football Club have backed preliminary plans to hold a charity match in honour of former Clarets midfielder, Lenny Johnrose, who last week revealed his battle with Motor Neurone Disease.



Burnley FC Former Players Association Secretary, Veronica Simpson, confirmed that Swansea City Legends had been in contact with the view of playing the Burnley Legends in Johnrose’s honour.

A father-of-three, Preston-born Johnrose (48) made over 400 appearances during his career, more than 100 of which were in the colours of Burnley and Swansea City, whose fanbases remember him fondly.

“It’s very preliminary, but we’re fully supportive of Lenny in his situation,” said Veronica. “[We] look forward to putting out a team to show our support of him.”