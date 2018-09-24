Clarets star surprises Burnley school pupils

Burnley shotstopper Tom Heaton surprised pupils at Whittlefield Primary School by joining in with one of their PE lessons.

Tom joined Year 5 and 6 pupils for one of their Premier League Primary Stars PE lesson which involved a mix of physical education and mathematic activity.

While at Whittlefield Primary School, the Claret’s captain donated a Premier League Primary Stars equipment pack, including footballs, numbered and lettered floor spots and giant dice, which teachers at the primary school can use in lessons across the curriculum to help inspire children to learn and be active.

The back to school visit coincides with the opening of the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme application window, which enables primary school teachers across England and Wales to apply for a free Nike football strip or a free equipment pack like the one donated by Tom Heaton.

Burnley FC is one of 101 Premier League, EFL and National League clubs in England and Wales which provides in-school support to teachers and pupils as part of Premier League Primary Stars - the organisation’s education-linked community programme.

Tom said: “To be involved in the Primary Stars initiative today has been great. You can see the children enjoying it, mixing the maths and the literature with the physical activity – it’s brilliant. It’s a different way of educating that carries a lot of weight. I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my afternoon.”

Helen Kershaw, headteacher at Whittlefield Primary School, said: “We’re big on sports here - we believe in the benefits of mixing physical education with English and mathematics.

“The impact of the Premier League Primary Stars programme is huge. Through the sessions, we can identify the positive changes not only in the children’s academic achievement but in their self-esteem and their confidence. Through Primary Stars, Burnley FC in the Community make a real difference here.”

Run in partnership with Nike, the Premier League Primary Stars Kit and Equipment Scheme provides primary school teachers with football kit and equipment to aid active lessons both in the classroom and on the sports field.

The scheme is available to primary school teachers who register to participate in Premier League Primary Stars at www.plprimaryStars.com, where curriculum-linked resources including lesson plans and worksheets are available to download for free.

Teachers based in England and Wales have until 26 October 2018 to visit www.plprimarystars.com to register and apply for the free Nike kit or equipment pack.

To find out more about how Burnley FC in the Community can bring Premier League Primary Stars to your school, contact Sam Howell ats.howell@burnleyfc.com or call 01282 704716.