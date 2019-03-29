Clarets scout and mentor of Sean Dyche dies aged 73

A member of Burnley Football Club's scouting staff, and a friend and mentor of manager Sean Dyche has died.

Described as a "guiding light" to the Clarets' successful manager, Kevin Randall has died at the age of 73.

He was assistant manager to John Duncan during Dyche’s time as a player at Chesterfield, which included their run to the semi-finals of the FA Cup in 1997.

That was a second spell as number-two at Chesterfield for club stalwart Randall, who also managed the Spireites for a short time in the 1980s and previously enjoyed a successful playing career at Saltergate, scoring 96 goals in 258 league appearances.

The Manchester-born striker also played for Bury, Notts County, Mansfield Town and York City before embarking on a lengthy coaching and scouting career, which included service for Leeds United, Sheffield United, Crystal Palace and QPR prior to joining Burnley.

“It’s a great loss to us as a club,” said Dyche.

“With his vast experience of the game, he was a great help to us in the recruitment department and, professionally and on a personal level, someone I have known who was a great help to me over the years.

“I had stayed in touch down the years and, as well as a friend, he was someone who was a professional advisor who has been a mentor to me on many occasions.

“It’s a sad loss and unfortunately a further loss to the club. We wish his family well.”

Dick Bate, another friend and former colleague of Dyche who worked in a consultancy capacity within the Clarets’ Academy, died last April, while scout Martin Banks died in February.

A club spokesman said: "The thoughts of everyone at Burnley FC are within Kevin’s family and friends."