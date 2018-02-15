Clarets fans given exclusive tour of new £12m Burnley FC training facilities

Keen to engage with those closest - literally - to the club, Burnley FC have invited local residents for a special behind-the-scenes look at their newly-developed Barnfield Training Centre.

Residents mainly from the South Drive and Grove Lane areas of Padiham, which border the Clarets’ training ground at Gawthorpe Hall, were given an exclusive tour of the facilities to acknowledge and thank them for their understanding and co-operation during work on the site.

The group was given an exclusive tour of the complex.

“We felt it was an appropriate thing to do to recognise and further establish a valued relationship with our neighbours," said Burnley FC’s Stadium and Operations Manager, Doug Metcalfe. “The visit gave them the chance to see the work that has been done in redeveloping the training centre, and us the opportunity to explain the value of the project and the benefits it brings to the football club.

“It also allowed us to spell out the close relationship we have continued to forge with the National Trust, who are also major stakeholders on the site, and how we will continue to work closely with the people on our doorstep," he added.

Burnley FC has also committed to forming a residents’ group with nearby householders to maintain the existing relationship and work together on any future issues that may arise around the training complex, where construction started in January of 2016.

Around 60 people enjoyed refreshments and a guided tour of the £12m Barnfield development, which has been a key part of the Clarets’ strategy to try and establish themselves as a Premier League club.

The training centre, which Burnley’s first-team players and staff moved into almost 12 months ago, includes new pitches, an indoor playing surface, and top-of-the-range coaching, changing, medical treatment, rehabilitation, gymnasium, relaxation, and education facilities.

It also incorporates the club’s academy operation, which was last year granted Category Two status by the Premier League.