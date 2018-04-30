Clarets fan and press guru Alastair encourages Burnley students to make the world a better place

Alastair Campbell, who was the advisor and press guru to former Labour Prime Minister Tony Blair, was in Burnley last week.

A famous Clarets fan, Alastair was the guest speaker at Thomas Whitham sixth form college where he gave a talk to pupils who had been invited from schools across Burnley.

Alastair Campbell prepares to take questions from the floor at Thomas Whitham sixth form centre.

He spoke about his life growing up as the son of a vet in Keighley and spoke about his career which took him from being a young journalist the centre of power at Downing Street.

Alastair was open and honest about the mental health problems he suffered which almost ended his career.

He spoke about how he wants to encourage young people to get involved in politics to make a better world and he took questions from the floor ranging in topic from Brexit and Burnley FC to Donald Trump and the Korean peace efforts.

The visit was arranged by RE and Sociology teacher Tom Harnell.