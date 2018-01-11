Clarets' community kitchen coming to town

A new community kitchen and foodbank has been opened in Burnley by the charity arm of Burnley Footbal Club.

Burnley FC in the Community has secured a three-year lease to open a new community kitchen facility in the heart of the Charter Walk Shopping Centre.

The Burnley Community Kitchen, which will include a foodbank and a teaching kitchen, will aim to deliver positive change for those who need it most in the town; using food as the catalyst.

It will also work as a partnership project with a number of organisations across the town.

A key partner will be Spacious Place, the town’s primary food bank.

Working with the Spacious Place team, the Kitchen will provide a backup food resource for the most vulnerable in the area, as well as offer support across employability, financial planning and housing, health and addiction – all factors that commonly contribute to foodbank usage.

A spokesman said: “We will also aim to deliver diet and cookery advice, encouraging confidence in how to prepare healthy meals on a budget.

“All the food used in the workshops will be available within the Community Kitchen’s food bank, offering individuals direct access to the right foods to put their learning into practice at home.

“In addition, the Kitchen will look to teach children how to cook during school holidays in a bid to tackle increasing ‘holiday hunger’, and discussions are now in place to provide healthy breakfasts for primary schools across Burnley and Pendle via the facility.”

Through the Burnley Community Kitchen, Burnley FC in the Community is currently working with Spacious Place, Birchall Food Services, Warburtons, Wellocks, Tesco, Kelloggs, Clayton Park Bakery, Calico, Frimovel, Lancashire County Council Public Health, East Lancashire CCG, Lancashire Care Foundation Trust and the Premier League to develop the facility and to provide regular donations of healthy food.

If any organisation would like to get involved, get in touch by contacting Burnley FC in the Community’s Deputy Chief Executive Officer, Paul France on p.france@burnleyfc.com or visit www.burnleyfccommunity.org.