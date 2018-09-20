Claret and blue turns to gold for award winning Burnley cheerleaders who make history in Europe

A Burnley cheerleading school made history at a European competition by being the first from the UK to win a raft of 10 gold medals.

Clarets Cheerleaders represented the UK at the European Cheerleading Championships in Holland.

And along with creating history by being the first UK team to win so many gold medals, they also won two silver medals, two fourth, one fifth and two sixth places.

A total of 10 teams took part with 68 competitors ranging in age from six to 16 plus which included youth, junior and senior teams and the master team made up of parents and adults.

The club also took six dance duos to compete.

They competed in street, pom dance, cheerleading and stunts sections.

Head coach Sophie Boyle said: "It was a tough weekend for all our athletes who had to fight and overcome issues and compete in hard categories up to 15.

"Myself, parents and family and everyone are so proud of the kids' achievements that they've worked so hard for.

"Our kids are really something special, they live and breath cheer and some have been training five times a week.

"They work so hard it was amazing to see them so happy and proud of their achievements and enjoying doing something they love.

"The whole trip was fabulous from start to finish, all the parents and chaperones were amazing in helping run the trip and the competition.

"The children's behaviour was impeccable and was a credit to their club."

Sophie also thanked the companies and organisations who helped them to raise £4,669 towards the trip which helped them to buy travelling kits for everyone.