Citizens Advice Clitheroe launch support service for Universal Credit claimants

Citizens Advice Ribble Valley has launched a new service to support people during their initial application for Universal Credit.

The “Help to Claim” service, launched today, offers support tailored to the individual claimant either face-to-face, over the phone or online through webchat.

It will include assistance with the online application form and help with providing evidence such as childcare costs.

Universal Credit is a new benefit that combines six benefits into one.

These include: Jobseekers Allowance and Working Tax Credits. It is now fully rolled out across the UK. When fully implemented, around seven million people in England and Wales will be receiving Universal Credit.

Katy Marshall, manager of Ribble Valley Citizens Advice, said: “We’re launching a new service specifically for those who need help applying for Universal Credit.

“We offer free, independent, impartial and confidential advice to people in the community everyday and have developed an expertise in dealing with Universal Credit. We’ve seen first-hand what can happen when people struggle to make a claim and their payments are delayed.

“We encourage anyone who needs help with their application to get in touch with us either in-person, over the phone or over webchat citizensadvice.org.uk”

Anyone requiring further information is asked to come to the Clitheroe office at 19/21 Wesleyan Row, Parson Lane, BB7 2JY or call 01200 427336. The office is open Monday, Tuesday and Thursday from 10am to 4pm.