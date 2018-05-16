Church to host stress beating event as part of Mental Health Awareness week

A Burnley church will host an event tomorrow that aims to combat stress and help people enjoy life.

The Less Stress, More Fun day will be held at St Stephen's Church in Oxford Road and is one of several events being staged as part of Mental Health Awareness week.

Tea, Toast and Networking are the themes of the day and the singing group Stage Fright will perform at 11-15am and 1pm.

Visitors are asked to bring their own lunch and there will be afternoon tea served.

The day ends at 3pm.

The day at St Stephen's is just one of several organised by the Lancashire Care NHS Foundation Trust’s Community Restart Team to promote the week across the county.

The week is seen as a great opportunity to get people talking and reach out to both the people who are living with mental health problems and those concerned about the mental health of a loved one.

For more information about tomorrow's event contact Elaine.Butt@lancashirecare.nhs.uk.