Church set to welcome old friends and new

A Burnley church will host one of its regular community coffee mornings this weekend.

The event will be held at Greenbrook Methodist Church on Saturday from 10am to 11-30am.

Visitors will be served coffee or tea with biscuits for £1 with free re-fills and there will also be a variety of stalls selling home-made cakes, bric a brac and a large selection of books.

Everyone is welcome to go along to share a "cuppa" and meet up with old friends and make some new ones.

The church in Greenbrook Road plays an active role in the community, staging a variety of events including Christmas and summer fairs.