Church group's gift to hospice

A men's group at a Worsthorne church has raised much needed funds for Pendleside Hospice.

Members of the men’s group at St John the Evangelist CE Church, Worsthorne, and their lady guests handed over a cheque for £250 during a visit to the hospice.

They were greeted by chief executive Helen McVey and volunteer Alan Simpson who both spoke about the hospice’s 30th anniversary.

The group were given a tour of the building in Colne Road, Burnley, and told of the wide range of services to people with life-limiting illnesses and their families and carers.