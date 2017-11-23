Church branching out for Christmas tree festival

A Christmas Tree festival is set to attract dozens of visitors to a Burnley church.

The festival will be held at Burnley and Nelson United Reformed Church.

It will take place from Thursday to Saturday, December 7th to the 9th, from 11am to 4pm daily and entry is free.

On the Saturday there will be a coffee morning which will include a cake stall, tombola and costume jewellery sale with entertainment from the Rossendale Heritage Cloggers.

The annual carol service takes place at the church in Bethesda Street, Burnley, on Sunday (December 10th) at 5pm.

Everybody is welcome and free coffee and mince pies will be served from 4pm.