Christmas will come early to Burnley town centre when a magical party will kick off the celebrations.

From 10am on Saturday, November 17th, the public is invited to take part in a Christmas movie themed Ice Sculpture Trail, with nine ice sculptures located around the town centre.

From noon, a performance stage on the pedestrianised part of St James’ Street will feature music and dance performances from talented local singers and groups.

Among the performers confirmed so far are the Contempo Choir, Next Level Dance, Unique Dance & Fitness and local singers Tom Scothern and Jay Stansfield.

Throughout the day there will be Burnley Market’s festive street market, roaming character performers, Bjorn the Polar Bear, children’s fairground rides, and Christmas elf and fairy workshops on Burnley Market.

Finally, there will be a festive family switch on show from It’s My Party taking place from 4-30pm with the switch on and a magical firework display at approximately 5pm.

The event is organised by Burnley Borough Council’s town centre management and Burnley Market’s staff, as well as Charter Walk shopping centre.