Christmas tree with a difference strikes a festive note at building society in Burnley

A Christmas tree with a difference has pride of place at a building society in Burnley.

The dementia friendly tree is taking centre stage at the Skipton Building Society as homage to the business's commitment to the Alzheimer's Society.

The three dimensional tree is topped with a star but no other ornaments or lights that can sometimes prove to be unsettling for people with dementia.

And the eye catching tree is proving to be a real talking point for customers.

Daniel Stanworth, who works at the branch in Burnley's St James Street, said: "The idea for the tree is that it has a calming effect as ones with lots of flashing lights can be very stressful for those suffering from dementia."

The Skipton made a three year commitment to working with the Alzheimer's Society in 2017 and since the beginning of this partnership it has raised £178,000.

This year the branch is also supporting the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal. Any donations of toys and gifts for children up to the age of 16 can be donated at the branch.