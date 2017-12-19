Christmas toy appeal is a cracker of a success

Happy Christmas to you all!

The generous people of Burnley and Padiham have shown once again they know the true meaning of Christmas by making the Burnley Express and Salvation Army Christmas Toy Appeal a cracker of a success.

Around 570 children in 230 families will be waking up to gifts under the tree on Christmas morning after hundreds of toys, gifts and books were donated to our appeal.

Captain Maisie Veacock of the Burnley Salvation Army, who is in charge of running the appeal, said: “This year we have been able to help more families than ever as we have been inundated with so many wonderful toys and gifts.

“It is always a really busy time for us collecting and sorting the gifts but it so worth it to see the joy that these presents bring to these children.”

Burnley Express readers donated several sackfuls of toys to our office at Business First in Empire Way, Burnley, and other supporters of the appeal who acted as drop off points included Lloyds Bank in Burnley town centre, the town’s Asda store and Costa Coffee in the Burnley Tesco store.

Reporter Sue Plunkett said: “It was quite overwhelming to see the volume of toys donated this year and we would like to send out a huge thank you to everyone who has supported the appeal once again.

“It is the true Lancashire spirit of generosity that always shines through and has never let us down yet.

“Times may be hard for many people but we have many loyal supporters of the toy appeal whose donations make such a difference.”

Families who benefit from the appeal are referred to the Salvation Army through a variety of agencies and volunteers makes sure each child receives something special to open on Christmas morning.